British-Pakistani Philanthropist Awarded CBE by King Charles

Asif Rangoonwala, a British-Pakistani philanthropist and entrepreneur, has been bestowed with the Commander of the British Empire (CBE) honor by King Charles III. Recognized in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024, Rangoonwala serves as the vice chair of the British Asian Trust (BAT), a charity supported by the King.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Resumes Issuing Umrah Visas

“Public service is a legacy I inherited from my parents as they were devoted to helping others and social causes,” he stated. He added that “hundreds of Pakistanis in the UK are doing a magnificent job and they deserve more recognition.”

Rangoonwala, who also leads multiple companies from his Central London headquarters, has been a driving force in philanthropy, particularly through the Rangoonwala Foundation.

This foundation has spearheaded various projects globally, focusing on scholarships for underprivileged students, medical research funding, and community development programs, with a significant impact in Karachi and beyond.

In addition to Rangoonwala, Shalini Arora, another vice chair of the Trust, was honored with the title of Order of the British Empire (OBE) for advancing the Trust’s mission of addressing poverty and inequality.

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, chair of the British Asian Trust, congratulated Rangoonwala and Arora, highlighting their dedication and passion for charitable causes.