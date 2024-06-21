Saudi Arabia Resumes Issuing Umrah Visas

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has commenced issuing Umrah visas for the post-Hajj season, as confirmed by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday.

The new Umrah season aligns with the beginning of the Islamic year on Muharram 1, aiming to streamline pilgrim arrivals and ensure a seamless experience.

ALSO READ Ahmed Shehzad Wants Pakistan Players to Officially Apologize to Fans for Poor T20 World Cup Campaign

According to SPA, the ministry is diligently executing directives from Saudi leadership to accommodate a greater number of Umrah pilgrims and provide tailored services to meet their needs.

Previously, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah temporarily halted issuing Umrah permits through the Nusuk application for a month starting May 23. This measure was implemented to prioritize the comfort of Hajj pilgrims arriving from across the globe.

The ministry announced the resumption of Umrah visa issuance via the Nusuk App from Dhul Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21. In a recent statement, the ministry underscored that restarting Umrah visa issuance will facilitate the seamless arrival of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“This annual initiative follows immediately after the Hajj season, leveraging the ministry’s expertise to implement technical and field programs that cater to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and enhance their pilgrimage experience,” the ministry stated.