Gold Price in Pakistan Rises With Sarafa Association Further Enhancing Discount

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 7:21 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan posted an increase of Rs. 1,600 per tola on Friday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,600 per tola to Rs. 242,900, while the price of 10 grams went up by 1,372 to Rs. 208,248.

The Sarafa Association said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 4,500 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers. This is the highest discount the association has offered in recent weeks, previously the highest discount offered by the association was Rs. 4,000 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices were set for their second straight weekly gain today as demand strengthened amid expectations around interest rates from the US Federal Reserve.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Pakistan Celebrates World Music Day Highlighting Global Flavor Loved by Local Audiences
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>