IESCO Announces 5-Hour Load-Shedding Schedule

By Sher Alam | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 11:36 am

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced a scheduled power suspension for Friday, affecting various areas within its jurisdiction due to essential maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply to different feeders and grid stations will be suspended from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The affected areas include:

  • Islamabad Circle: CDA Flats, G-8/2, Iqbal Town, UC Road, Charah, Melody, New Marvi, Park Enclave, F-10 Markaz, G-10/3, Industrial I & II, Carriage Factory, Golara II, Railway Road, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Canton, Patriata, Angori Feeders.
  • Rawalpindi City Circle: Medina Colony, Amer Hamza Colony Feeders.
  • GSO Circle: Bhni, Baral/MES-I, Gadari, CMH/MES-II feeders and surrounding areas.

The spokesman emphasized that these power suspensions are necessary to ensure the ongoing development and maintenance of the power infrastructure, which aims to provide a more reliable and efficient power supply in the long term.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the power outage. IESCO has assured that the maintenance work will be carried out promptly to restore power as soon as possible within the scheduled timeframe.

For further information and updates, consumers are encouraged to contact IESCO’s customer service or visit their official website.

