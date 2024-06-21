IT Minister Urges Huawei to Help Govt in Imparting Digital Skills to Students

Huawei Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ethan Sun called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja at her office on Thursday.

Views were exchanged on digitalization, IT & Telecom infrastructure, and skills development during the meeting.

The minister said that the government is taking effective steps for the promotion of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country. She said under the vision of the prime minister youth of the country are being given training in information technology, urging Huawei to equip teachers and students of schools, colleges, and universities with digital skills besides imparting training to government employees.

She said the government wanted Huawei to assist in launching a one-stop service platform for registering businesses and quick service delivery to citizens. She said that on the directives of the prime minister special focus is on the safety of Chinese working in Pakistan, adding that Huawei should come forward to establish safe cities in Pakistan. The initiation of a smart healthcare program for the people living in far-flung areas especially AJK was also deliberated in the meeting.

Sun said Huawei will play a role in the promotion of ICT and the digital economy in Pakistan.