Karachi to Experience the Longest Day of the Year

Today, Karachi will experience the longest day and shortest night of the year, marking the summer solstice. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz shared insights into this annual phenomenon, highlighting its significance and the variations across different regions in Pakistan.

In Karachi, daylight will extend for 13 hours and 41 minutes, leaving the night to last only 10 hours and 19 minutes. This marks a pivotal point in the year, where residents can enjoy the maximum amount of daylight before the gradual decrease begins.

Sardar Sarfaraz detailed that in Islamabad, the day’s length will be even longer, spanning 14 hours and 32 minutes, while the night will be a brief 9 hours and 28 minutes. These variations are attributed to the geographical differences between the cities.

“The summer solstice is an astronomical event that occurs annually when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun,” Sarfaraz explained. “This results in the longest day of the year for one hemisphere and the shortest for the other.”

He further elucidated that following the summer solstice, the duration of daylight will start to decrease incrementally. This trend will continue until the winter solstice on December 22, which will witness the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

The Chief Meteorologist also mentioned the broader implications of this phenomenon on weather patterns and agricultural cycles. The extended daylight hours provide more time for photosynthesis, crucial for crop growth, while also influencing temperature and weather conditions.