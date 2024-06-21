Pakistan’s Mobile Imports Cross Rs. 450 Billion in 11 Months of FY24

The country imported mobile phones worth Rs. 458.472 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), a 277.37 percent growth compared to Rs. 121.491 billion during the same period of last year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In dollar terms, the country imported mobile phones worth $1.621 billion during the first 11 months (July-May) of FY24, registering growth of 213.97 percent compared to $516.488 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decreased by 1.58 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in May 2024 and stood at $158.842 million compared to imports of $161.384 million in April 2024.

Mobile phone imports registered 267.68 percent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2024 compared to $43.201 million in May 2023.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $2.047 billion during July-May 2023-24 and registered 138.04 percent growth compared to $860.281 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a growth of 163.19 percent and stood at $212.980 million in May 2024 compared to $80.922 million in May 2023. On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered 0.66 percent growth in May 2024 compared to $211.589 million during April 2024.