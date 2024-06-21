Rupee Again Ends Week At 278 Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) ended the US Dollar with gains today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It posted gains against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.03 percent and closed at 278.51 after gaining nine paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.69 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 50.92 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 94.92 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained nine paisas today.

The PKR was green against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained two paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), two paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), 53 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), Rs. 1.21 against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 1.78 against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it lost 23 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.