Ahmed Shehzad Wants Pakistan Players to Officially Apologize to Fans for Poor T20 World Cup Campaign

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has ignited controversy with his recent remarks targeting Babar Azam and the national cricket team following their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, currently co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.

Shehzad stated that rather than supporting Haris Rauf on social media for the unsavoury incident with the fan, the Pakistan national team players should apologize to the fans for a horror display in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“While we fully condemn what happened to Haris Rauf, it is also important that the posts put up by the players in support of Haris should be taken away from the fans due to his poor performance in the World Cup. It should have been as an apology,” Shehzad posted.

Expressing his frustration, Shehzad urged the players to skip their holidays abroad and return to Pakistan.

“It would be good if these players would apologize to the nation if these players would be ashamed, and if these players would return to Pakistan instead of spending holidays abroad. These posts by the players should not change the narrative and the fans should get answers for the poor performances of the players,” he stated.

“Accountability is essential now. The same group of players have not won anything for our country in the last five years and have kept prioritizing personal milestones rather than the collective success of Pakistan,” Shehzad added.

The remarks have sparked a heated debate among fans and analysts, with many defending the players while others support Shehzad’s call for accountability. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not responded to Shehzad’s comments.

