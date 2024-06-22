12-Hour Gas Load-shedding Announced in Karachi

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a suspension of gas supply to the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Korangi areas due to the installation of a new pipeline. According to the company, this new gas distribution pipeline project will stretch from Azeempura to Jam Sadiq Bridge, affecting gas supply at two key points.

Gas supply will be completely suspended on June 23, from 8 am to 8 pm, impacting all sectors of Korangi, including industrial and domestic areas, as well as DHA and its adjoining regions.

ALSO READ Points Table As South Africa Defeats England To Seal Semifinals Berth In 2024 T20 World Cup

The affected areas include Defence View, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Qayyumabad, DHA Phase 2 Extension, Phase 4, Phase 5 and Extension, Phase 7 and Extension, and Phase 8 including Creek Vista and Emaar.

Earlier this week, SSGC intensified efforts to curb gas theft, conducting raids in residential areas of Sindh and Balochistan. These operations resulted in the removal of 770 illegal gas connections and FIRs against those involved in stealing gas for commercial purposes.

ALSO READ Balochistan Announces Massive Increase in Salaries

In Karachi, theft control teams dismantled 570 illegal domestic connections in Federal B Area and Liaquatabad. In many cases, residents had extended gas connections illegally, which were removed during the raids. An FIR was also lodged against a bakery owner in North Karachi for illegally connecting his generator to the gas line.