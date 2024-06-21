Points Table As South Africa Defeat England To Seal Semifinals Berth In 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending Champions England won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Bousejour Stadium in their second match of the Super 8s stage in the 2024 T20I World Cup.

Quinton De Kock scored 65 runs off 38 balls in the first innings alongside David Miller who smashed 43 runs off 28 balls. The opening pair of Reeza Hendricks and Quinton De Kock provided a huge partnership of 86 runs but then the Proteas middle order faltered drastically.

ALSO READ Ahmed Shehzad Wants Pakistan Players to Officially Apologize to Fans for Poor T20 World Cup Campaign

Jofra Archer picked up 3 wickets for 40 runs in his 4-over spell to restrict South Africa to a total of 163-6 at a surface where the total was chaseable.

In the second innings England were reduced to 61-4, as Keshav Maharaj ripped apart the top order taking massive wickets of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

But then Harry Brook and Liam Livingston’s 78-run partnership gave some hope to the three lions. Harry Brook scored a magnificent half-century in the run-chase off just 36 balls while Livingstone tonked 2 sixes and 3 fours in his quickfire 33 runs.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj bowled magnificently and they collectively picked up 4 wickets for 57 runs in their 8 overs of bowling spell.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket’s Complete Upcoming Schedule

Andrich Nortje had to defend 16 runs in the last over and he dismissed Harry Brook at the crucial stage to win the game for the Proteas.

South Africa won the match by 7 runs and sealed their place in the Semifinals of the T20 World Cup.