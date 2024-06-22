End of Battery Replacements? OnePlus Pledges Over 4-Year Battery Life for Upcoming Phones

OnePlus had already revealed they were developing a new battery technology named Glacier Battery. Today, the company offered more details on the project through a series of Weibo posts.

This new battery promises to be better in three ways: more efficient, longer lasting, and storing more energy than current options. Even after four years of everyday use, OnePlus claims the battery will retain at least 80% of its original capacity. This far surpasses the industry standard of 800 charging cycles.

OnePlus confirmed earlier rumors about a massive 6,100 mAh battery capacity for their new Glacier Battery technology. This battery will debut in the upcoming Ace 3 Pro, launching next week. Charging this humongous battery will not take long since it will be paired with 100W wired charging technology used for blazing-fast top-ups.

ALSO READ OnePlus 13 to Get Three 50MP Cameras and Several Other Upgrades

The new battery boasts impressive specifications. It packs a high energy density of 763Wh/L, all while maintaining a lightweight design at just 14 grams. Additionally, the 100W fast charging capability remains, allowing the phone to reach 100% charge from 1% in just 36 minutes.

ALSO READ Oppo F27 Pro+ Details Surface on Geekbench Listing

This innovative battery is the result of a collaboration with CATL, the world’s leading electric vehicle battery manufacturer. CATL provided both the technical expertise and the manufacturing facilities to bring this powerful battery to life.

As for the OnePlus 13, that phone is expected to debut globally early next year, likely with the same Glacier Battery technology since the OnePlus 13 will fall under the company’s top-of-the-line smartphones.