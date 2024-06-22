Realme V60s Officialy Revealed Ahead of Launch for $206

There has been a surprise twist in the launch of Realme’s new V-series phones. Leaked details suggested identical specs for the V60 and V60s. Now, the V60s is officially up for sale on Realme’s China website, and a similar listing briefly appeared for the V60 as well.

However, the V60 listing has vanished, hinting that there might yet be some differences between the two phones despite earlier indications. But anyway, here are the specs and price for the V60s.

Design and Display

The newly launched Realme V60s is an affordable option for those looking for a 5G phone. This dual SIM device boasts a large 6.67-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, although the resolution is on the lower side at 720 x 1604 pixels.

The phone is surprisingly thin at just 7.94mm and features a matte finish. It’s also built to be durable with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internals and Software

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. RAM options bring 6 GB and 8 GB memory while storage options are 128 GB and 256 GB. It is unclear if there is a memory card slot or not.

There is no mention of software support, but it most likely boasts Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top.

Cameras

The rear camera module of the V60s features a quad-circle design, but only two house actual cameras. The main sensor is a powerful 32MP unit, while the purpose of the secondary camera is unclear – it’s likely a macro or depth sensor for enhancing close-up shots or portrait mode effects.

The front-facing camera for selfies comes in at 8MP and is housed in a small punch-hole cutout on the display.

Battery and Pricing

Despite its slim design, the V60s packs a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. There is no mention of fast charging yet, but knowing Realme’s phones, it will likely be a high number. Likely 33W or even above.

As for pricing, the Realme V60s starts at around $206 for the base 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option. If you need more storage and memory, the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant bumps the price up to around $248. The V60s comes in two stylish colors: Star Gold and Turquoise.

Note that these are Chinese prices and international price tags will most likely differ.

Realme V60s Specifications