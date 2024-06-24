Govt Committed to Promote Semiconductors Industry, AI, Quantum Technology: Planning Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 24, 2024 | 3:24 pm

The federal government is committed to promote the semiconductors industry, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technologies in Pakistan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the International Nathiagali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs, he said the government is taking steps to foster quantum tech development, including the establishment of a National Centre for Quantum Computing this year.

He further informed that the government is working towards nurturing talent in quantum science and technology through scholarships and training programs. Additionally, he commended the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for its contributions to sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and energy.

The Minister stressed the consistency of policies for a strong economy and the implementation of a sense of mission to steer the country towards a path of development and prosperity.

ProPK Staff

