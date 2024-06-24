India vs Australia 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free India vs Australia on TV and Online in Pakistan

India will lock horns with Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, in St Lucia Stadium, this will be the last match of India’s Super 8s campaign, a team that has already qualified for the semifinals.

Afghanistan defeated Australia in a shocking result by 21 runs while defending a target of 149. A result that has completely changed the complexion of the game.

If Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in their last group game and India manages to defeat Australia in their final Super 8s game then this will be the first time in history that Afghanistan will qualify into the semi-finals.

Australia has only managed to defeat Bangladesh so far, which means that if they lose this game then 2 points will not be enough.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

