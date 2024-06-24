Shehzad Roy Convinces Govt to Reconsider Book Tax, Withdrawal of Tax Rebate on Teachers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal have reassured Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy that the government will reconsider the 10 percent sales tax on books as well as the withdrawal of the 25 percent tax rebate for teachers in budget 2024-25.

“I have spoken with Prime Minister Shehbaz & Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Sahab & requested to reverse the 10 percent sales tax on books and reinstate the 25 percent tax rebate for teachers. They both reassured me that they will reconsider this decision with a favorable outcome,” the singer tweeted on X.

The federal government through the Finance Bill 2024 removed the tax rebate for full-time teachers and researchers which created panic in the education sector. The proposal was aimed at teachers at both private and public education institutions.

Also, the Finance Bill proposes a 10 percent sales tax on books subject to the condition that a refund of excess input tax, if any, shall not be admissible. It remains unclear whether the government will withdraw this tax rate when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants Pakistan to tax stationery items which include books, pens, paper, sticky notes, and related material.