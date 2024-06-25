Another PIA Flight Attendant Disappears in Canada

A PIA flight attendant has gone missing in Canada, adding to the ongoing tally of staff disappearances on the Toronto route, which now stands at 14.

Noor Sher, who was part of the crew on flight PK 781 from Pakistan to Toronto, did not show up for his scheduled return flight.

According to reports, the missing crew members, both male and female, have sought asylum in Canada. A female flight attendant, currently detained in Toronto, had frequently been assigned to the Toronto route despite specific instructions against it.

This raises questions about the compliance and oversight within PIA’s scheduling.

The aviation ministry and PIA have formed separate committees to investigate these disappearances. Meanwhile, PIA has terminated the employment of all previously missing flight attendants and initiated departmental action against Noor Sher.

Investigations are also focusing on how the repeated assignments of certain attendants, such as the detained Hina Sani, were allowed despite known risks. The outcomes of these inquiries by the ministry and airline committees are still pending.