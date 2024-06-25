HEC Bans Admissions in Illegal Sub Campuses of Universities

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 3:05 pm

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has prohibited students from enrolling in illegal sub-campuses of private universities, according to a report on Tuesday.

HEC has issued an alert identifying both legal and illegal sub-campuses. Out of 109 universities and institutes, HEC has declared only 42 sub-campuses from 20 institutions as legal.

The sub-campuses of Rafah University and the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences in Lahore have been deemed legal.

ALSO READ

In the alert, HEC cautioned students against enrolling in illegal sub-campuses, advising them not to waste their money and time, as HEC will not recognize degrees issued by these illegal sub-campuses.

Rija Sohaib

lens

perspective

