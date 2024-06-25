HEC Bans Admissions in Illegal Sub Campuses of Universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has prohibited students from enrolling in illegal sub-campuses of private universities, according to a report on Tuesday.
HEC has issued an alert identifying both legal and illegal sub-campuses. Out of 109 universities and institutes, HEC has declared only 42 sub-campuses from 20 institutions as legal.
The sub-campuses of Rafah University and the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences in Lahore have been deemed legal.
In the alert, HEC cautioned students against enrolling in illegal sub-campuses, advising them not to waste their money and time, as HEC will not recognize degrees issued by these illegal sub-campuses.