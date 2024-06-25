Investigation Rooms of Police Stations Will be Monitored With CCTVs

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 3:03 pm

The Punjab government has decided to install CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) cameras in the rooms of all investigation officers across the province, according to sources from the Interior Ministry on Monday.

The monitoring of each investigation room will also be ensured, the sources confirmed. This decision is part of ongoing police reforms being considered by the chief minister’s office to enhance the capacity of officials in the investigation system and to improve investigation methods.

The primary reason for installing CCTV cameras is to counter the habitual trend of torture of suspects under investigation and to ensure a proper and scientific approach to investigations, the sources stated.

CCTV cameras will ensure that the conduct of investigation officers is transparent, maintaining accountability by making officers aware that their actions are being monitored.

ALSO READ

The presence of cameras is expected to deter misconduct, such as coercion, physical abuse, or inappropriate behavior by officers during interrogations. This monitoring will help protect the rights of individuals under investigation, preventing violations of legal and human rights, such as unlawful detention or forced confessions.

Recordings from the CCTV cameras can serve as evidence in cases of disputes or allegations of misconduct, which is crucial in investigating claims of police brutality or corruption.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>