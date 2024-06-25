Investigation Rooms of Police Stations Will be Monitored With CCTVs

The Punjab government has decided to install CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) cameras in the rooms of all investigation officers across the province, according to sources from the Interior Ministry on Monday.

The monitoring of each investigation room will also be ensured, the sources confirmed. This decision is part of ongoing police reforms being considered by the chief minister’s office to enhance the capacity of officials in the investigation system and to improve investigation methods.

The primary reason for installing CCTV cameras is to counter the habitual trend of torture of suspects under investigation and to ensure a proper and scientific approach to investigations, the sources stated.

CCTV cameras will ensure that the conduct of investigation officers is transparent, maintaining accountability by making officers aware that their actions are being monitored.

The presence of cameras is expected to deter misconduct, such as coercion, physical abuse, or inappropriate behavior by officers during interrogations. This monitoring will help protect the rights of individuals under investigation, preventing violations of legal and human rights, such as unlawful detention or forced confessions.

Recordings from the CCTV cameras can serve as evidence in cases of disputes or allegations of misconduct, which is crucial in investigating claims of police brutality or corruption.