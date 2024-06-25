FBR Starts Countrywide Exercise to Audit 437 Fertilizer Dealers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a countrywide exercise for conducting income tax audit of 437 urea/fertilizers dealers.

According to the FBR, the audit would ensure that they pay the correct amount of income tax on their earnings. Notices have been issued for audit to a total number of 437 cases. The proceedings are on hand and shall shortly be finalized.

Besides the above, notices to all non-filers have also been issued by the concerned Inland Revenue Field Formations, FBR added.