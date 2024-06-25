FBR Starts Countrywide Exercise to Audit 437 Fertilizer Dealers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 9:45 am
Fertilizer | ProPakistani

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a countrywide exercise for conducting income tax audit of 437 urea/fertilizers dealers.

According to the FBR, the audit would ensure that they pay the correct amount of income tax on their earnings. Notices have been issued for audit to a total number of 437 cases. The proceedings are on hand and shall shortly be finalized.

ALSO READ

Besides the above, notices to all non-filers have also been issued by the concerned Inland Revenue Field Formations, FBR added.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>