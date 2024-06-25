Govt Suddenly Postpones Shandur Polo Festival 2024

The Shandur Polo Festival, originally scheduled to take place in upper Chitral from June 28 to June 30, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The announcement was made in a notification by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday.

The festival is an annual event held at Shandur Top, the highest polo ground in the world, situated at an altitude of 3,700 meters. The tournament features teams from Gilgit and Chitral districts competing under freestyle rules.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Announces 3 Extra Salaries for National Assembly Employees

Besides polo, the festival includes folk music, dancing, and a camping village, all organized and funded by the KP government.

Earlier, the provincial Secretary Tourism and Culture, Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, said that all the arrangements for the Shandur Polo Festival had been finalized.

ALSO READ IHC Justice May Issue Notice Against PTA for Allowing Agencies to Listen to Phone Calls

Furthermore, Culture and Tourism Authority had also announced plans to launch a heli safari service for the Shandur Polo Festival. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petronet Aviation was also signed in this regard by the provincial authority.