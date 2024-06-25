Govt’s Current Year Bank Borrowing Exceeds Combined Totals of Last 2 Fiscal Years

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 12:29 pm

The federal government borrowed Rs. 7.39 trillion from banks in 11 months of fiscal year 2024, exceeding the amount borrowed in the previous two fiscal years combined, according to the latest data by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The government borrowed Rs. 7.16 trillion from banks in the previous two fiscal years, i.e., Rs. 3.72 trillion in FY23 and Rs. 3.44 trillion in FY22. Compared to the combined borrowed amount of FY22 and FY23, the federal government has borrowed Rs. 224 billion more in 11MFY24 than the total amount borrowed in the past two fiscal years.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the government has paid back Rs. 764 billion net loan to SBP during the period in review. It is pertinent to mention here that the government can’t borrow directly from the central bank under the mandatory condition of the International Monetary Fund.

As hinted earlier, government borrowing from scheduled banks in the current fiscal year has more than doubled the Rs. 3.7 trillion debt raised in the entire FY23.

Overall, net government sector borrowing for budgetary support totaled Rs. 6.36 trillion in 11MFY24 against Rs. 3.75 trillion in FY23. The current sum has already surpassed the total amount borrowed by the federal government in the past.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>