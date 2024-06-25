UAE Imposes Huge Fines on Unlicensed Social Media Influencers

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has underscored that from July 1st, licensed economic establishments and social media influencers must obtain a license from the department to conduct advertising services.

In response to inquiries from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), ADDED explained that the enforcement of penalties, which can amount to AED, 10,000 and may include business closure, will commence in early July alongside implementing this directive.

Regarding the fees associated with obtaining the advertising services license, ADDED specified that individual establishments will incur AED1,250, while businesses will be charged AED5,000.

ADDED outlined the license application process, indicating that businesses and social media influencers can easily apply through the TAMM unified digital platform. They can access ADDED Services and select the desired activities, including advertising services on e-platforms.

ADDED clarified that foreigners outside the UAE can obtain this license provided they have an Emirates ID card or a UAE Unified Number.

ADDED highlighted that the decision applies universally without exceptions, including to government entities operating in the emirate that engage in advertising services via electronic platforms.

The department also stated that branches of companies from outside the Abu Dhabi emirate must obtain necessary permits from ADDED to conduct such activities.

ADDED stressed that possessing a permit from the UAE Media Council does not exempt social media influencers from obtaining required licenses and permits from ADDED to perform advertising services on electronic platforms, thereby avoiding fines and penalties for non-compliance.

Currently, ADDED reported 543 licenses for electronic platforms and social media advertising services, with an anticipated increase following the decision’s implementation.

ADDED urged all economic establishments and social media influencers to comply with the requirement of obtaining a license from the department to conduct advertising services on electronic platforms.

Non-compliance with regulations and contractual conditions when engaging with influencers and social media platforms may result in fines ranging from AED3,000 to AED10,000, potentially leading to business closure for failing to adhere to ADDED’s directives.

This decision aligns with ADDED’s commitment to fostering an optimal economic environment for businesses in the emirate, regulating the sector, and safeguarding consumer rights.