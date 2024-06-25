Monsoon Rains to Begin From 26th June in Pakistan

The Met Office has informed that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to enter eastern parts of the country from June 26th. Additionally, a low-pressure system is present south of Indian Gujarat. Under the influence of this weather system:

Sindh

Rain, wind, and thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfall are expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and Larkana from June 26th to July 1st, with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad

Rain, wind, thundershowers, and isolated heavy falls or hailstorms are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from June 27th to July 1st, with occasional gaps.

Rain and thundershowers are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from June 26th to 30th.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from June 28th to July 1st, with occasional gaps. Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during this period.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Rain, wind, and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, and Kurram from June 28th to July 1st, with occasional gaps.

Balochistan

Rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob, and Barkhan from June 26th to 28th.

Possible Impacts and Advisories