New Driving License Center Opened on Mall Road, Lahore

A new driving license center has been established on Mall Road to issue driving licenses to the business community and the general public. The center, located at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road, provides various services such as trader learner permits, duplicate licenses, renewals, and international licenses.

To ensure timely issuance and efficient handling of the large number of applicants, the Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) set up testing sessions at four different locations in December 2023. The newly established center falls under this initiative which aims to improve access to driver’s license facilities for the masses and expedite the license issuing process.

In addition to the new center on Mall Road, there is an existing license center at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, specifically serving businessmen. For added convenience, an online service for driving licenses is available 24/7.