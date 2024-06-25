News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

New Driving License Center Opened on Mall Road, Lahore

By Saqib Rehman | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 6:12 pm

A new driving license center has been established on Mall Road to issue driving licenses to the business community and the general public. The center, located at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road, provides various services such as trader learner permits, duplicate licenses, renewals, and international licenses.

To ensure timely issuance and efficient handling of the large number of applicants, the Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) set up testing sessions at four different locations in December 2023. The newly established center falls under this initiative which aims to improve access to driver’s license facilities for the masses and expedite the license issuing process.

In addition to the new center on Mall Road, there is an existing license center at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, specifically serving businessmen. For added convenience, an online service for driving licenses is available 24/7.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>