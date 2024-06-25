Schools in Punjab to Remain Closed on Saturdays Under New Policy

The Punjab government has announced a new policy for all government schools. According to the latest announcement, Saturday will be a holiday.

This decision, announced by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, aims to reduce the workload on teachers and provide them with dedicated time for professional development.

Minister Hayat stated that the adjustment to a five-day teaching week, from Monday to Friday, will allow Saturdays to be exclusively reserved for teacher training sessions.

معزز اساتذہ اکرام کی آسانی کے لیے پنجاب کے سکولوں میں سوموار سے جمعۃالمبارک کے دن تک یومیہ تدریسی اوقات کار بڑھانے اور ہفتہ کے دن مکمل چھٹی کرنے اور اس دن کو مرحلہ وار اساتذہ کی ٹریننگ، کپیسٹی بلڈنگ اور لیسن پلاننگ کے لیے استعمال کرنے بابت اپنی رائے سے آگاہ کریں۔اساتذہ پہلے ہی… — Rana Sikandar Hayat (@RanaSikandarH) June 24, 2024

This change comes as part of broader efforts to alleviate the heavy responsibilities placed on government school teachers, who have long faced challenges due to their demanding roles.

The move is expected to enable teachers to focus more intensively on improving their teaching methods and skills during the allotted training sessions on Saturdays.

Despite the reduction in classroom time, the government aims to maintain educational standards by potentially extending daily school hours during weekdays. However, he didn’t disclose any details regarding this extension.