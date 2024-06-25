University of Home Economics Decreases Fee for Next Academic Year

The University of Home Economics has made a significant announcement regarding fee reductions for the next academic year. The syndicate has approved a budget of Rs. 1.14 billion, including various financial measures to ease the burden on students.

The most notable changes include a 31 percent reduction in intermediate fees and a 38 percent cut in MPhil fees for new enrollees. In addition, the university has decided to freeze transport and hostel fees, offering further relief to students and their families.

ALSO READ Reko Diq Mining Company Installs 3rd RO Plant in Chagai District

The budget also includes Rs. 315 million for the university’s endowment fund. During the recent Syndicate meeting, members approved several important items, such as financial aid and scholarship rules, hostel regulations, and examination guidelines. Funds have also been allocated for Zakat and pension schemes.

Following the Punjab government’s policy, the budget includes salary increases for university faculty and staff. The university plans to launch new research journals, with Rs. 4 million earmarked for research and development projects.

ALSO READ Govt Might Withdraw Proposal to Bring Exporters Under Normal Tax Regime

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi presented a progress report to the Syndicate members. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Dr. Rukhsana David, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Anwar Rasheed, Dr. Umbreen Javed, and Registrar Shujaat Maneef Qureshi.