FPCCI Proposes Introduction of Simplified Form for Filing Tax Returns

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Atif Ikram Sheikh called on Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division today.

The FPCCI delegation acknowledged the efforts of the government in the formulation of a balanced budget for the year 2024-25. Furthermore, while appreciating the focus on broadening the tax base and bringing non-filers into the tax net, the FPCCI delegation presented several proposals aimed at enhancing filer registrations, including the introduction of a simplified form to enhance the registration. The FPCCI committed to facilitate an additional 50 million registrations, with the support of the government.

In response, the minister thanked the FPCCI delegation for their constructive feedback and appreciated their proactive approach in suggesting measures for tax reforms. He assured the delegation that the government would review their proposals with due consideration for the interest of both the public and the industry.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik, and Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting.