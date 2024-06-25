Govt to Block Bank Accounts of Non-Filers Under Amended Finance Bill 2024

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jun 26, 2024 | 1:26 am

The government is likely to block bank accounts of non-filers and has also decided to fix the amount of sales tax on the import of mobile phones, replacing 18 percent sales tax under the amended Finance Bill 2024.

Sources told ProPakistani that the proposal to freeze bank accounts of non-filers was part of the original Finance Bill 2024, but the same was not passed.

In cases where non-filers are not responding to notices, the government may consider a proposal to block bank accounts of non-filers till they appear on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

ALSO READ

Non-filers will still be able to deposit money in banks, but they will not be able to withdraw it until they become filers and their names appear on the ATL.

If the proposal becomes part of the amended Finance Bill 2024, the FBR will issue an income tax general order (ITGO) listing the names of non-filers to block their bank accounts.

The amended Finance Bill 2024 will also replace the 18 percent sales tax on the import of mobile phones with a fixed amount of sales tax depending on the brands of the imported mobile phones.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>