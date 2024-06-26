Pakistan Loses Rs. 6 Trillion a Year to Corruption: Minister

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has claimed that Pakistan loses as much as Rs. 6,000 billion to corruption every year.

Addressing the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference, the minister said that most of the corruption can be traced back to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and added that businessmen are also involved in corruption.

The minister said that it is true that tax on the salaried class has been increased but added that those earning less will face only a slight increase in income tax.

Earlier, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the conference said that to take the country out of economic trouble, Pakistan has to increase its exports to $100 billion. He also stressed the need for political stability and continuity of policies for the country to progress.