PTA Proposes 15-Year Licenses for Streaming Services in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has proposed a new regulatory framework for Over-The-Top (OTT) services, suggesting a 15-year license for these services in Pakistan.

The draft framework has been published on the PTA’s website and is open for public and stakeholder comments for the next 14 days.

According to the draft framework, OTT services are defined as services or applications provided over the Internet, either with or without the involvement of network providers. Examples include messaging apps like WhatsApp, video conferencing tools like Zoom, social networks like Facebook, and streaming services like YouTube and Netflix. The

ALSO READ PTA Issues Advisory on Critical Security Flaw in Cisco Duo

PTA’s draft framework classifies OTT services into three categories: OTT Communication Services (OCS), which includes real-time voice, video, and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Skype, and Zoom that use the internet instead of traditional telephone networks; OTT Application Services (OAS), which do not replace traditional telecom services but include social networking, e-commerce, e-health, e-education, and navigation apps like Google Maps; and OTT Media Services (OMS), which involve audio and video streaming services, further divided into Broadcasting OTT Media Services, regulated by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and including services like PTV and ARY NEWS, and Non-Broadcasting OTT Media Services, including services like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify.

According to the draft, the PTA will be responsible for registering and authorizing OTT services, except for broadcasting media services, which PEMRA will regulate.

Content monitoring and removal will involve the PTA and other relevant government bodies. Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) intending to offer OTT communication services must obtain authorization from the PTA. Alternatively, OTT service providers can directly obtain authorization, valid for 15 years, to operate in Pakistan. This framework aims to create a regulatory mechanism to support the development and management of OTT services in the country.