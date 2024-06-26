Senator Vawda Chairs Inaugural Meeting of Senate Committee on Maritime Affairs

The inaugural meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs convened today under the chairmanship of Senator Faisal Vawda.

Senator Vawda emphasized the committee’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders, aiming to elevate the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to a leading role within the SIFC framework.

“The vision is clear; to empower the Ministry to operate autonomously, free from external pressures, ensuring it becomes a revenue-generating entity focused solely on business,” stated Vawda.

Highlighting goals for increasing international remittances and attracting significant investment, Vawda underscored the importance of merit-based appointments on the Board of Directors of various organizations working under the Ministry. He sought a report on all previous appointments of the board members and its chairmen. He said that Board Members would be selected based on relevancy and knowledge of the subject.

He called for comprehensive information regarding land acquisition and any illicit activities about land occupation. Emphasizing the maritime focus of the ministry, he underscored the need to scrutinize instances of unauthorized land usage under the ministry’s purview over recent years.

Addressing concerns about Port Qasim’s security, he pledged comprehensive support and requested a brief outlining necessary security provisions. This initiative, he emphasized, would also stimulate employment opportunities.

The progress on Gwadar Port, although commendable, has faced setbacks primarily attributable to security imperatives. The committee was briefed that these delays stem solely from security concerns. While acknowledging the government’s proactive stance on Operation Isthekam, it was emphasized that resolving security challenges is paramount. The committee chairman voiced unequivocal support for all security apparatuses, be they civil, armed forces, or otherwise.

Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh outlined the ministry’s functions and operational overview, including recent initiatives such as duty-free imports for fisheries and related equipment to bolster the national economy.

The committee members expressed concerns over operational inefficiencies at Karachi Port and resolved to conduct on-site inspections to address these issues effectively.

The committee concluded with directives to compile detailed reports on land distribution, Board Members’ credentials, past ship procurements, and illegal appointments.