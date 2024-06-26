Several Men Arrested for Stealing Oil Worth ‘Billions’ of Rupees From Refinery

In a major operation in Karachi, Customs Intelligence has apprehended a man involved in the theft of billions of rupees worth of oil from the Pak-Arab Oil Refinery over several years.

According to reports, Lutf Ali Sial, the primary suspect, and his 10 accomplices had constructed a 174-foot-long tunnel from a rented warehouse to the refinery’s main pipeline in the Port Qasim area to siphon off the oil.

ALSO READ FBR to Hire Over Two Dozen Commissioners to Process Refund Cases

Once the oil was diverted, it was transferred into tankers parked within the warehouse premises.

ALSO READ Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely to Increase This Week

Following the arrest, eight of Sial’s accomplices were granted post-arrest bail, while one remains in jail. Sial himself is currently under a six-day remand and is being interrogated.