Sindh Government to Begin Student Drug Tests in Less Than a Week

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the provincial government will start conducting drug tests in educational institutes in July.

Earlier, the minister had announced that the provincial authorities would conduct random drug tests at educational institutes in Karachi.

According to Memon, random tests of some students will be conducted and their names will be kept confidential. “If a student tests positive for drugs, then their parents would be contacted and the student will be asked who provided them the drug,” he added.

However, the government will not be taking legal action against such students.

The minister also talked about the street crimes in Karachi, claiming that the situation has improved recently. Furthermore, the police force will soon be equipped with modern weapons to fight the criminals.

Moreover, Memon stated that heatwave camps have been established to assist those affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The minister also confirmed that several meetings had been conducted to address the rain emergency across Sindh province. He assured the public that the administration is fully prepared to tackle any challenges due to inclement weather.