PCB Appoints Mohammad Wasim As Head Coach of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team

Former Pakistan Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has been appointed as the new head coach. Wasim, a former Test cricketer with extensive coaching experience, is expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed vigor to the team.

Joining Wasim’s coaching staff are former international players Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman, who will serve as the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches, respectively.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Reveals Pakistan Cricket’s Biggest Problem

Junaid Khan, known for his left-arm pace and ability to swing the ball, will focus on honing the skills of the team’s fast bowlers. Abdur Rehman, with his rich experience in spin bowling, is set to enhance the team’s spin attack.

In another key appointment, Hina Munawar has been named the new manager of the Pakistan women’s cricket team. Munawar, who was previously serving as the team’s security manager, brings a wealth of experience in team management and operations. Her promotion is seen as a move to ensure robust administrative support and overall team security.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed confidence in the new appointments, highlighting the blend of experience and expertise in the coaching and management team. These changes are part of the PCB’s strategic plan to elevate the performance of the women’s team on the international stage.

With these appointments, the Pakistan women’s cricket team is poised for a new era of development and success, aiming to make a mark in upcoming international tournaments.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!