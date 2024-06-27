British-Pakistani Woman Runs Over Motorway Police Officer

A female driver has been charged with overspeeding and allegedly running over a motorway patrol officer’s foot, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the main Islamabad toll plaza, leading to a case being registered at Nasirabad police station. According to police, the patrol officer’s boot was damaged when the woman’s vehicle ran over his foot.

The woman was identified, and a speeding ticket was issued against her British driving license. She was fined Rs. 2,500 for overspeeding, which was paid by a 22-year-old man who was with her in the vehicle.

Police stated that the woman was confrontational with the motorway police and issued serious threats both before and after paying the fine. After paying the fine, she allegedly ran over the patrol officer’s foot and fled the scene.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a woman made headlines after a video surfaced of her speeding away after hitting a motorway police officer while being issued a fine at the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

A case was registered against her at Nasirabad police station on January 2, 2024, following a complaint by Patrolling Officer Mohammad Saber. The charges included interfering with government duties, resisting action, hit and run, and injuring government officials.

The suspect in that case was arrested three months later by Rawalpindi police after the video went viral on social media.