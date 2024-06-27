Govt to Impose Sales Tax on Stationery Items Despite Aurangzeb’s Announcement

The government will impose a sales tax on stationery items despite the announcement of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during the Winding up debate on the budget that the sales tax exemptions would continue on stationery items.

Despite the announcement of the withdrawal of sales tax on stationery items, the amended Finance Bill 2024 would impose sales tax on stationery items.

ALSO READ IMF Stops Pakistan From Giving Key Tax Concessions in Finance Bill 2024

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during the Winding up debate on the budget for the next fiscal year in the National Assembly, announced that the sales tax exemptions for stationery items have been maintained.

However, sources said that the FBR would impose sales tax on stationary items under the amended Finance Bill 2024.