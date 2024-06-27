Govt Introduces Framework for Procuring Cloud Services in Pakistan

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has issued a gazette notification of Cloud Procurement Framework. This framework sets clear guidelines for procuring cloud services in the country.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom informed the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that the PPRA issued this notification following approval from its board. The framework was developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders and government agencies, including the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

The Cloud Procurement Framework outlines every aspect of the procurement process. It includes rules for both local and international cloud service providers, the terms and conditions for their participation, and the costs associated with the procurement process.

Key elements defined in the framework include detailed instructions on the contents, clarification, and amendment of Request for Proposal (RFP) documents, information on proposal language, eligibility, pricing, currency, and validity period. It also covers guidelines on proposal security, alternative proposals, submission deadlines, and the format for submission.

Additionally, it specifies the steps for opening, examining, and evaluating proposals, including criteria for awarding contracts and handling low financial proposals, and outlines terms for contract signing, performance guarantees, and the rights of the procuring agency. The framework also establishes mechanisms for addressing grievances and complaints, including procedures for blacklisting, and covers areas like eligible countries, evaluation criteria, and joint venture information forms.

The creation of this framework was a joint effort by the Ministry of IT and Telecom and the PPRA, involving months of careful planning. The interim cloud office within the Ministry of IT and Telecom played a crucial role in these discussions.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy, introduced in February 2022, which aims to harness cloud technology for the country’s socio-economic development.