KMC Ends Free Underground Water Access in Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced that residents will no longer have access to free underground water, as digital water meters will be installed to monitor usage.

According to a notification that takes effect on August 1, these meters will measure the underground water consumption of Karachi’s citizens and industries.

The new system will apply to corporations, commercial businesses, water bottling and packaging companies, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing and processing units.

Societies, residential complexes, apartments, and flats will also be included, although individual residential houses will not be affected.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the initiative is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs. 1 billion. He highlighted that Karachi receives 550 million gallons of water worth Rs. 4.5 billion.

Wahab also mentioned efforts to regulate water tanker operations in the city, noting that out of 5,500 water tankers, 3,200 have been registered to prevent water theft, with plans to register the remaining 2,300.