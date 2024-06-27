Mirpur’s Solar Electric Cart Project Aims to Make Travel Cheaper and Sustainable

In a significant step towards sustainable public transportation, the District Administration of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), launched a pilot project for intercity solar electric carts on Wednesday. This initiative aims to provide the local population with an eco-friendly and cost-effective mode of travel.

The pilot project was inaugurated by Mirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riaz and Mayor Usman Ali Khalid. The initial route for these solar-powered carts will run from Kalayal Chowk to Thothal, a densely populated area in Mirpur city.

DC Yasir Riaz highlighted the significance of this project, stating, “This is the pilot project of inter-city solar electric cart service for the local population in Mirpur city.” He added that the service would eventually expand to other residential areas in Mirpur, a city home to over a million expatriates, predominantly settled in the United Kingdom.

The primary goal of this service is to offer affordable public transportation. With the support of the private sector, the solar electric carts will provide an economical travel option at just Rs. 30 per passenger per stop. The designated route includes stops at Kalayal, Naangi Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, and Thothal, with a return journey along the same path.

The launch ceremony, held at Shaheed Chowk, saw attendance from various city dignitaries and senior district administration officials. Notable attendees included SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, DIO Javed Malik, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, DBA President Shakeel-uz-Zaman Advocate, and Sohail Shujah Mujahid, President of a faction of Markazi Anjuman e Tajram.