CDA Changes Routes of Electric Buses in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a significant change to the initial routes of its electric bus service. In the first phase, the buses will not operate on the previously planned routes from IJP to PIMS and Taramri Chowk to PIMS, focusing on urban sectors instead.

The two revised routes will provide convenient and environmentally friendly transportation to residents. The first route will connect NUST, Orange Line Depo, G-11 to PIMS Hospital, with 13 stops along the way, the second route will start from PIMS and end at Bari Imam.

This route will pass through from G-7, G-6, Melody Market, Aabpara, Ataturk Road, Serena Hotel, Foreign Office, Radio Pakistan, and Diplomatic Enclave to Bari Imam. This service will remain operational from 6 AM to 10 PM with a bus arriving every 10 minutes.

According to sources, the change in routes is due to ongoing construction work on Park Road, which made it impractical to operate buses on the Taramri Chowk to PIMS route in the first phase. However, the CDA Transport Wing has suggested a different route once the construction is completed.

In the meantime, electric buses will operate from Jinnah Convention Center until a permanent bus depot is constructed. The launch of the electric bus service is expected after Eid al-Adha, with 30 out of 150 buses having already arrived in Islamabad.

CDA imported these buses from China through the National Radio and Transportation Corporation (NRTC). This initiative is expected to significantly improve public transportation, providing a convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly commuting option.