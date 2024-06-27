Punjab Government Increases Court Fees and Stamp Duties

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 27, 2024 | 4:00 pm

The Punjab Government has raised court fees and stamp duties as part of the Finance Bill 2024-25 and authorized authorities to declare properties as high-value.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the bill in the Punjab Assembly. Amendments to the Court Fee Act 1870 increase the court fee from Rs. 1 to Rs. 100 and from Rs. 2 to Rs. 500.

ALSO READ

The Finance Bill has also amended the Stamp Act 1899, raising the stamp duty from Rs. 100 to Rs. 300 and from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 3,000. Property taxes will now be based on capital value instead of rental value. The bill has introduced fines for tax evasion or underpayment.

Stamp duties have increased on affidavits, mutual agreements, powers of attorney, divorce papers, and rental agreements. The government aims to earn Rs. 4.2 billion annually through these hikes.

ALSO READ

Specific changes include the rate for affidavits rising from Rs. 100 to Rs. 300, the stamp duty for the sale of immovable property from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 3,000, contracts worth Rs. 5 lac from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 3,000, and the fee for divorce papers from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Elevate Your Style with Ideas Latest Jewelry Collection
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>