Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Windshield Wiper and Trim Concerns

Due to issues with the external trim and windshield wipers, Tesla stated on Tuesday that it will recall Cybertrucks in the US. Note that this isn’t the first time the Cybetruck has run into problems and its build quality leaves a lot to be desired.

Unlike Tesla’s typical approach of resolving issues through over-the-air software updates, this recall involves a physical return of vehicles, which is somewhat unusual for the company. New models often encounter such recalls, but Tesla’s reputation for software fixes makes this case noteworthy.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wanted the Cybertruck to revitalize the company’s aging lineup in light of the erratic demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Consumer interest is low due to rising borrowing rates and with rival Chinese manufacturers introducing reasonably priced models, this puts further pressure on Tesla.

The recalls impact over 11,000 vehicles. Tesla has not yet disclosed the exact number of deliveries in its latest quarterly report.

Analyst Sam Abuelsamid from Guidehouse Insights commented on the wiper motor issues, noting,

Failures of the wiper motor shouldn’t come as a surprise. This is the largest individual wiper ever used on a light-duty vehicle with a 4-foot-long blade. That exceptional long lever arm puts a lot of stress on the motor.

He also mentioned that the overall build quality of the Cybertruck is “quite poor.”

Tesla began delivering the Blade Runner-inspired truck in November 2023 after years of delays and a challenging production ramp-up. Musk has previously described the production process as “digging its own grave.”

In October, he stated Tesla’s goal of producing 200,000 Cybertrucks annually, with the potential to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Current Recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Tesla has issued four recalls for the 2024 Cybertruck.

Tesla is recalling 11,688 Cybertrucks from the 2024 model year due to a failed windshield wiper motor controller caused by excessive electrical current. This recall covers all trucks built through June 6. Tesla will replace the wiper motor after identifying early failures and inspecting recovered motors.

Additionally, Tesla is recalling 11,383 Cybertrucks because the trunk bed trim sail applique may be improperly attached, potentially becoming loose and creating a road hazard. The company’s service team will apply an adhesion promoter and pressure-sensitive tape or replace the missing trim at no charge to affected vehicles.

In April, Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks to fix the accelerator pedal pad that could detach and lodge in the interior trim.

Other Unaddressed Issues

Beyond the issues covered in the recall, several other problems have surfaced with the Cybertruck: