Punjab Orders Private Schools to Give Free Education to 10% of Students

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 27, 2024 | 2:45 pm

The Punjab government has announced plans to introduce new regulations requiring private schools to offer free education to 10% of their students, according to 24NewsHD TV Channel on Wednesday.

The school education department will survey private schools to identify poor and deserving children who can receive free education in Punjab’s private schools. During this survey, the Ministry of Education will document the number of students enrolled in private schools. This process is expected to be completed by August 31, following the summer vacation.

The Private Schools Ordinance 2014 will be reinforced through the school education system.

The private school administration mentioned that they already have deserving students enrolled in their schools.

>