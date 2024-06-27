Rupee Posts Small Gains Against US Dollar 3rd Day in a Row

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) rose third day in a row against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It posted gains against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.01 percent and closed at 278.375 after gaining two paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.73 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.03 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.03 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained two paisas today.

The PKR was green against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and gained 39 paisas against the British Pound (GBP) and Rs. 1.05 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Meanwhile, it lost 15 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and 30 paisas against the Euro (EUR) in today’s interbank currency market.