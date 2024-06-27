Senate Panel Calls for Timely Monsoon Updates to Prevent Any Flood-Related Catastrophe

The inaugural session of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources has been convened today under the chairmanship of Senator Shahadat Awan at Parliament House.

Chairman committee directed the Federal Flood Commission to submit the updated Daily Flood Situation Reports (DFSR) to the committee, government, and relevant agencies to avoid catastrophe.

ALSO READ Ban on PIA Flights to Europe Will Continue: EASA

The meeting was convened specifically to receive a comprehensive briefing from the Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission on the Flood Protection Plan and Preparedness of the commission for the forthcoming monsoon season and its potential impacts.

Present at the meeting were Senators Faisal Saleem Rahman, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Muhammad Fesal Vawda, Poonjo Bheel, Hidayattullah Khan, and Senator Khalil Tahir. Later, Federal Minister for Water Resources Senator Musadik Malik joined the proceedings as well. The Committee Chair expressed disappointment at the absence of ministry officials, emphasizing the importance of their presence during such crucial times of the monsoon

Highlighting the onset of the monsoon season, the Committee stressed upon the proactive nature of their meeting, aimed at preemptive measures. Senator Humayun Mohmand underscored the significance of managing water flows from Tarbela, stressing the annual deadline of August 20 for reservoir levels.

In response, officials outlined protocols for managing floodwaters through Tarbela, including controlled releases during heavy rainfall. The Committee sought a ten-year performance report from the Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission. Concerns were raised about the ongoing damage to Right Bank Out Fall Drain (RBOD) One and Two, with suspicions of irregularities by WAPDA prompting a demand for a detailed report.

Regarding the cause of floods in Kalam, observed that the encroachment in the affected areas was the prime reason for the same.

The Committee reiterated that the eradication of encroachments was under federal jurisdiction, with satellite data requested to identify affected zones, as directed by the Supreme Court in its decision in the Marvi Memon case.

Discussions also touched upon the funding for the commissions, with scrutiny over the allocation of the same in previous years.

The Chairman of the Committee advocated for additional staffing as required by the Federal Flood Commission, stressing the importance of efficient resource management.

Reviewing annual reports dating back to 2017, the Committee expressed dismay at apparent duplications therein, calling for more substantive content in future submissions.

Senator Faisal Vawda warned about the looming catastrophe of devastating floods anticipated in the upcoming monsoon season. Vawda categorically cautioned the provinces to proactively implement preemptive measures to shield themselves from the impending deluge during this monsoon season. He warned that if the provincial governments would not prepare extensively to mitigate the consequences of the anticipated flood ,a catastrophicy may occur.

He lamented the government’s failure to learn from past experiences, regretting that they were dragging the nation back into the abyss of flood turmoil. He emphatically stressed the urgent need to empower the federal flood commission and asserted that relegating this critical responsibility solely to provincial authorities would be insufficient.

Vawda also emphasized in no uncertain terms that relying on mere optics to combat this crisis would not only be inadequate but futile. Vawda underscored the imperative for the commission to work tirelessly, to ensure its oversight and taken-effective measures for implementation aimed at safeguarding the nation from the imminent onslaught of catastrophic floods.

ALSO READ PFA Seizes 9,000 Liters of Spoiled Milk in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission delivered a detailed briefing on the Commission’s Flood Protection Plan and readiness measures for the upcoming monsoon season. Key initiatives included the establishment of a Flood Communication Cell and the issuance of DFSR for public.

While concluding the session, the committee directed the commission that Preemptive measures for the removal of encroachments, contingency planning, and completion of flood protection projects before the onset of the monsoon season ought to be taken as a step to avoid catastrophe.