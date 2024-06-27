PFA Seizes 9,000 Liters of Spoiled Milk in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) thwarted an attempt to supply adulterated milk in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as announced by a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The operation led to the destruction of 9,000 liters of spoiled milk and fines exceeding Rs. 0.3 million for the owners of 11 milk-carrying vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off, the PFA discovered that adulterated milk produced in Sargodha and surrounding areas was being transported to the twin cities.

In response, the authority formed a special team and commenced inspections at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza early in the morning. Utilizing a modern mobile laboratory, the team tested the milk in 33 vehicles, identifying adulteration in 11.

The mobile laboratory revealed that the spoiled milk contained water and other harmful chemicals, posing significant health risks to children and adults. The PFA’s swift action resulted in the immediate destruction of the contaminated milk and the imposition of Rs310,000 in fines on the vehicle owners.

In total, the PFA inspected 223,000 liters of milk during this operation. Given the rising incidents of adulterated milk supply, the authority has decided to conduct daily inspections of all milk vehicles entering Rawalpindi and Islamabad via GT Road and the Motorway to ensure that citizens receive safe and unadulterated milk.