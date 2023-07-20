Watch Tesla Cybertruck Overtake a Car at High Speed [Video]

Tesla Cybertruck prototype sightings have been frequent as of late, heightening the excitement and curiosity of the fans.

A Twitter user observed a camouflaged Cybertruck on a highway near Palo Alto, California a day before Tesla shared a picture of the first production Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas.

The brief video shows the electric truck smoothly passing a car on the highway. The Twitter user also saw the truck near the Tesla Fremont Factory and Palo Alto engineering offices.

1/2 Cybertruck camo spotted on 101 around Palo Alto, CA on Friday July 14th. Badass is an understatement. $tsla pic.twitter.com/a8KHr0Kcro — Tesla4all (@Tesla4all42069) July 18, 2023

During the 2022 earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed 1.5 million bookings for the electric vehicle (EV), which will enter volume production in 2024.

Next year’s Cybertruck deliveries will change American highways, an InsideEVs report stated. The Cybertruck’s “impenetrable” exoskeleton of “ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel” makes the car stand out.

Reports also state that the initial Tesla Cybertruck variant will have around 550 kilometers of range. However, Tesla may release a variant with an 800-kilometer range later.

If these reports are authentic, the Cybertruck’s first range will match the Rivian R1T but will be less than the Hummer EV 3X and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tesla initially priced the Cybertruck at $39,900 for the rear-wheel-drive version and $49,900 for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. The firm removed pricing and specifications from the website, so the new price and specifications could be different.

Tesla may unveil the production version of the truck later this year. Although the official specifications might remain under wraps up until the electric truck goes on sale.