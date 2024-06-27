Wasim Akram Reveals Suryakumar Yadav’s Glaring Weakness

With the highly anticipated T20I World Cup semifinal between India and England looming, one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, Wasim Akram, has shared his tactical insights on dismissing India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

In an exclusive interview with an Indian media outlet, Akram pointed out the tactical approach needed to tackle Yadav. “If you think ‘what will happen now?’ you’ll get hit. He has so many shots, you’ll make a mistake. You shouldn’t have any negativity in your mind,” Akram stated.

Highlighting a rarely used but potentially effective strategy, Akram suggested, “I don’t see any league where a right-arm fast bowler goes around the wicket and does a yorker after an off-stump like Bravo used to do. No one does that. That will come from practice. This is not rocket science. The young bowlers watching should try to go around the wicket and hit the ball from the blue line.”

Akram also warned that failing to target Yadav’s wicket could have severe consequences. He pointed out that if a bowler doesn’t go for Suryakumar’s wicket and does not think of getting him out then he will bash the opposition bowler all across the park, as his range of shots is immaculate and makes him a 360-degree batter.”

Weather forecasts predict heavy rain in Guyana as the match approaches, which could wash out the game. In such an event, India would advance to the final by virtue of topping their Super 8s pool.

Suryakumar Yadav recently lost his No. 1 T20I batter status to Australia’s Travis Head, adding an extra motivation for the Indian batter to perform in the crucial semifinal tonight.

