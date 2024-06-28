Innovate47 Officially Launches in Pakistan

Innovate47, a new program aimed at empowering Pakistani entrepreneurs to tackle climate change, has been launched today.

The three-month virtual experience is aimed at helping participants with the skills and resources needed to develop and launch sustainable ventures with a positive environmental impact.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Various Technical Supplementary Grants Worth Billions of Rupees

William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner of Orbit Startups, highlighted the importance of sustainable economic transformation: “Pakistan is going through a technology-driven economic transformation. It’s crucial that we drive this change in a sustainable way to preserve the environment even as the economy takes off.” Sarah Munir, CEO of Invest2Innovate (i2i), emphasized the need for localized climate solutions: “Building localized and sustainable climate solutions for Pakistan is more important now than ever, and initiatives like these are crucial to identify and nurture the next generation of climate leaders in the country.”

Pakistan is already experiencing the severe impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, more frequent heatwaves, erratic rainfall patterns, and the melting of Himalayan glaciers, leading to water scarcity. Innovate47 aims to address these issues by empowering entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions tailored to Pakistan’s climate challenges.

The program is supported by a network of organizations, including the National Incubation Center Islamabad, Invest2Innovate, Change Mechanics, National Incubation Center Faisalabad, and Orbit Startups. Innovate47 will offer workshops on clean technology, sustainable business models, climate change mitigation, and adaptation strategies. Participants will receive expert mentorship, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and access to resources such as funding, legal assistance, and industry connections.

Innovate47 also offers an “Intrapreneurship Program” for corporate employees passionate about sustainability, providing guidance to develop and implement green solutions within their organizations.

ALSO READ Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50

Applications for Innovate47’s inaugural cohort are open until July 31, 2024. The program encourages applications from entrepreneurs with a range of ideas, from clean energy and sustainable agriculture to disaster management, sustainable fashion, emission reduction, and waste reduction strategies.

“We are excited to launch Innovate47 and create a platform where innovative ideas can flourish,” said Umair Sheikh, Managing Director of Innovate47 and a director at the Founder Institute. “We believe that entrepreneurship holds immense potential for tackling climate change, and we are committed to empowering the next generation of climate leaders in Pakistan.”